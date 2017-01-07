Zouk not in a party mood after China club uses its brand name

China has a counterfeit version of iconic Singapore club Zouk, known as Zouk Changsha and located in Hunan province.

Zouk's management has known about this since last year but has not decided on a course of action.

A spokesman told The Straits Times: "We've been aware since last year of Zouk Changsha's events and them using our trademark.

"We are also aware that they have made reference to Zouk Singapore and our ranking as the No. 6 club in the world (based on the 2016 DJ Mag club polls) in some of their event posters and have also worked with credible sponsors (including Jaguar and Evisu) for some of their events."

Although the Chinese club appears to have since changed its name to "Zook", Zouk may still pursue the matter.

"We are exploring our options at the moment," the spokesman added.

The Hunan club's imitation stretched to the use of Zouk's logo and DJ Mag Top 100 ranking in promotional posters, according to reports.

While some DJs have said they played at the club thinking it was related to Zouk Singapore, they are performers with smaller followings.

As recently as September last year, the club hosted Korean DJ Jangil Han, who performs under the moniker Reverse Prime, and Ukrainian duo DJ Duo-Cox.

Both have shared videos of their sets at the club, which appears to have low ceilings and female dancers on podiums.

Currently, Zouk's only sister club is Malaysia's Zouk Kuala Lumpur.

Apart from beach festival ZoukOut, there is also an iteration of Zouk called Zouk At Sea on cruise ship Genting Dream.

The bogus claims come at a time when Zouk is entering a new era.

Ownership has changed hands from founder Lincoln Cheng to conglomerate Genting Hong Kong (GHK).

The club, which recently moved into new premises at Clarke Quay from Jiak Kim Street, was bought by GHK at the end of 2015.

GHK's chief information officer Hui Lim has hinted that he intends to take the club further abroad.

In an earlier interview with The Straits Times, he did not write off future expansion in Europe and the United States.