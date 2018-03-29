Zouk moves up to No. 3, Ce La Vi climbs to No. 67 on DJ Mag's list of top 100 clubs

SINGAPORE - Zouk came in at No. 3 of the DJ Mag Top 100 clubs list for the first time, while Ce La Vi climbed 13 spots to No. 67.

This was the strongest showing yet for both Singapore clubs.

Zouk, located in Clarke Quay, placed at No. 4 last year in the ranking of the world's best dancefloors by the British music magazine. The 27-year-old club, which has placed in the top 10 of the list since 2010, remains the highest ranked club in Asia ahead of Seoul's Octagon, which dropped from fifth to seventh spot this year.

Meanwhile Ce La Vi, located 57 floors atop Marina Bay Sands, climbed from No. 90 in 2016 and No. 80 last year to No. 67 this year.

The results were released on Wednesday (March 28) Singapore time.

Brazil's Green Valley claimed the top spot, climbing up two places, while Ibiza's Ushuaia climbed four spots to No. 2.

OTHER RESULTS

On breaking into the top three, chief executive officer of Zouk Group Andrew Li says he hopes to "keep up the positive momentum and bring success to our upcoming expansion projects in the pipeline".

As a stalwart of the nightlife scene here, Zouk regularly sees a revolving line-up of some of the biggest names in the dance music world, with the likes of Above & Beyond, Sven Vath and Tiesto gracing the decks in the past year. Zouk also plans to open an outpost, Zouk Genting, in the coming year.

"Topping the list would be any club's dream, and if that dream happens in the near future, it will be a proud moment for Zouk, but more importantly, Singapore, as it'll be primed as the-go-to destination for a top-notch clubbing experience," he adds.

Mr Sourav Biswas, General Manager of Ce La Vi says "the only way is up" and also hopes to climb up the rankings and break into the top 50 next year.

"We're proud of the hard work that we've put into making it one of Singapore's best nightlife venues, by upping the quality of service through launching our hospitality training academy, along with our bigger line-up of international guest DJs the past year," he says. "To jump this high is really a vindication of our work."

Along with bringing in acts such as Bingo Players, Roger Sanchez and Jazzy Jeff in the past year, Ce La Vi also hosts day-time parties such as the quarter-yearly Sky High Brunch, which will be next heldon May 5.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the top three ranking, Zouk will be holding promotions for the next three months, from the first week of April to July 7. This includes entry at $20 for ladies and $25 for men from 8pm to 10pm on regular club nights, while Zouk members can get one-for-one house pours at the American Express Members Lounge between midnight and 1am.

Zouk will also be holding a celebration party on April 28 featuring Zouk residents. The first 300 attendees will get complimentary entry before midnight, along with free Zouk memorabilia while stocks last.