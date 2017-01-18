Your guide to Laneway Festival Singapore 2017

The crowd at the St Jerome's Laneway Festival.
The crowd at the St Jerome's Laneway Festival.PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER
WHERE:

The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

WHEN:

Saturday, from 10am

ADMISSION:

$185 for standard tickets, $166.50 a ticket for purchases of five or more tickets, from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555); $200 at the door

INFO:

Ticket buyers can collect their wristbands from now to Friday at H&M (Orchard Building) from 10am to 10pm. Each wristband comes with a 20 per cent discount for one item at H&M. Take along a Sistic ticket or a clear print-out of the e-mail confirmation; a valid NRIC, passport or FIN card; and the credit card used for the purchase. For more details, go to singapore.lanewayfestival.com/

LANEWAY SET TIMES 

WHITE ROOM

12.05pm - Bottlesmoker

1.30pm - A/K/A Sounds (Attagirl!)

2.55pm - Sampa The Great

4.20pm - Kohh

5.45pm - Poptart

8.45pm - Mick Jenkins

10.15pm - Mr Carmack

CLOUD STAGE

12.45pm - Froya

2.10pm - Sam Rui

3.35pm - T. Rex

5pm - NAO

6.30pm - White Lung

8pm - Bob Moses

9.30pm - Clams Casino

11pm - Floating Points (DJ set)

GARDEN STAGE

11.50am - Stars and Rabbit

1.30pm - Luca Brasi

3.10pm - Astreal

4.50pm - Gang of Youths

6.30pm - Whitney

8.10pm - Tourist

9.50pm - Glass Animals

BAY STAGE

12.40pm - Tash Sultana

2.20pm - Wednesday Campanella

4pm - Aurora

5.40pm - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

7.20pm - Jagwar Ma

9pm - Tycho

10.45pm - Nick Murphy (aka Chet Faker)

 

 

 

 

