Your guide to Laneway Festival Singapore 2017

WHERE:
The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive
WHEN:
Saturday, from 10am
ADMISSION:
$185 for standard tickets, $166.50 a ticket for purchases of five or more tickets, from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555); $200 at the door
INFO:
Ticket buyers can collect their wristbands from now to Friday at H&M (Orchard Building) from 10am to 10pm. Each wristband comes with a 20 per cent discount for one item at H&M. Take along a Sistic ticket or a clear print-out of the e-mail confirmation; a valid NRIC, passport or FIN card; and the credit card used for the purchase. For more details, go to singapore.lanewayfestival.com/
LANEWAY SET TIMES
WHITE ROOM
12.05pm - Bottlesmoker
1.30pm - A/K/A Sounds (Attagirl!)
2.55pm - Sampa The Great
4.20pm - Kohh
5.45pm - Poptart
8.45pm - Mick Jenkins
10.15pm - Mr Carmack
CLOUD STAGE
12.45pm - Froya
2.10pm - Sam Rui
3.35pm - T. Rex
5pm - NAO
6.30pm - White Lung
8pm - Bob Moses
9.30pm - Clams Casino
11pm - Floating Points (DJ set)
GARDEN STAGE
11.50am - Stars and Rabbit
1.30pm - Luca Brasi
3.10pm - Astreal
4.50pm - Gang of Youths
6.30pm - Whitney
8.10pm - Tourist
9.50pm - Glass Animals
BAY STAGE
12.40pm - Tash Sultana
2.20pm - Wednesday Campanella
4pm - Aurora
5.40pm - King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
7.20pm - Jagwar Ma
9pm - Tycho
10.45pm - Nick Murphy (aka Chet Faker)