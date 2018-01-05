Young star Kim You Jung is new face of Laneige

SEOUL • South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige has named rising actress Kim You Jung, 18, its new model.

K-drama superstar Song Hye Kyo, who was for a decade the face of the cosmetics brand, remains the global spokesperson for the brand until March this year.

Song, 36, announced the end of her 10-year working relationship with the brand by South Korea's biggest cosmetics company, Amorepacific, on Instagram at the start of the year, Apple Daily said.

She said she would start a "new journey" with Sulwhasoo, another of Amorepacific's brands.

Amorepacific has benefited greatly from its association with Song, one of the biggest stars of the Korean Wave.

In 2016, a Laneige lipstick became a bestseller after she applied it in hit drama Descendants Of The Sun.

Kim, a former child actress (The Moon Embracing The Sun), rose in popularity after playing her first adult role in Love In The Moonlight in 2016.

She will be a new brand ambassador for Laneige, the company said on Tuesday. Kim will front advertising campaigns with actress Lee Sung Kyoung, 27.

Lee is known for roles in dramas including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016).