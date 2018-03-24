Yelchin's parents settle lawsuit against carmaker

LOS ANGELES • It is "wrong, it's against nature when the parents bury (their) own child", the father of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin said at a 2016 news conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Early this week, Yelchin's parents settled their lawsuit against the maker of their son's automobile that had rolled down his driveway and killed him.

The Russia-born actor, who was 27, died when his Jeep Grand Cherokee pinned him against a concrete mailbox at his house in Los Angeles on June 19, 2016.

Mr Gary Dordick, the lawyer for the parents, said funds from the undisclosed settlement would benefit the Anton Yelchin Foundation for sick and disabled young people in the arts.

The money will also help fund a documentary about Yelchin's life.

Fiat Chrysler, which owns Jeep, said it was pleased to reach an amicable resolution.

It announced a recall of the car and other models in April 2016 after an auto safety regulator said 117 crashes and 28 injuries had been linked to the vehicles rolling off freely when drivers thought they had locked them in "park" mode.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the fault was related to the design of the automatic transmission gear shifts.

