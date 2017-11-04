Xu Bin gets married

Channel 8 actor Xu Bin yesterday married his girlfriend of three years, Evelyn Wang Yifei, entertainment website Toggle reported.

Their wedding luncheon at Orchard Hotel was attended by a number of local artists, including celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee. It is the first of three planned wedding banquets.

China-born Xu, 28, had earlier told The Straits Times the couple planned two other wedding banquets in January - in his and Wang's respective hometowns of Fujian and Wuhan.

They met three years ago at a friend's birthday party while Wang, 27, was studying business in Singapore. She is a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy, but works in her family's property business.

Their relationship was kept under wraps for two years, in part because Xu did not have his manager's permission to date. He is signed to television host Dasmond Koh's agency NoonTalk Media.

Xu's love life was so secret that when he announced his nuptials on Instagram last month, many thought it was a hoax.



Xu Bin and Evelyn Wang Yifei got married yesterday. PHOTO: XU BIN/ INSTAGRAM



The actor, who is known for his roles in popular Channel 8 dramas such as long-form sitcom 118 (2014) and nursing series You Can Be An Angel 2 (2016), intends to continue to live and work in Singapore.