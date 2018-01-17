Xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook to hold charity concert in May

Local singer-songwriter Liang Wern Fook will be holding a charity concert on May 26 at The Star Theatre.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the Singaporean xinyao pioneer, 53, says in Mandarin: "I had a concert three years ago and was very happy with it. Initially, I didn't see the need to have another large-scale concert.

"But this year, I feel it was worth doing so for a good cause. There are people and animals in need, who can benefit from the funds raised."

Dr Liang says the objective of the Ocean Butterflies Music-produced concert, titled Liang Wenfu Charity Concert 2018, is to spread warmth to those in need.

He added that apart from himself, he has invited other local and foreign singers as guest performers.

All ticket sale proceeds and funds raised will be donated to charities and non-profit organisations.

The Public Free Clinic Society, which runs five free traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics here, will get 40 per cent.

BOOK IT / LIANG WENFU CHARITY CONCERT 2018

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: May 26, 8pm ADMISSION: $80 to $2,000, from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) available from Tuesday. All donation tickets will be entitled to a 250 per cent tax deduction.

Another 40 per cent will go to HCA Hospice Care, the largest provider of home hospice care in Singapore, while 10 per cent will be donated to Voices for Animals, an animal welfare group actively involved in the rescue of dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and other domesticated pets.

The remaining 10 per cent will go to Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) Singapore, a Singapore-based organisation dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming stray and abandoned dogs.

Dr Liang, a Cultural Medallion recipient, is known for well-loved songs such as Friendship Forever and Love's Refuge.

He has also written hits for Cantonese and Mandarin pop stars such as Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Kit Chan and Stefanie Sun.

In 2015, he held his first solo concert at The Star Theatre, to which tickets were sold out in six hours - a first in Singapore for a local musician. A second show was then added due to popular demand, for which tickets were snapped up in less than two weeks.

In 2016, he released his first album of original material in 24 years, titled I Hear The Sound Of Dawn. He also composed a new song, Rainbow In Our Hearts, for last year's Chingay parade.

Mr Seow Ser Fatt, 58, president of the Public Free Clinic Society, says: "We are grateful for this support. With it, we will be able to provide more TCM services to those who need it."

Dr Tan Poh Kiang, 51, president of HCA Hospice Care, added: "We serve about 3,700 families every year, providing free services such as home visits and grief counselling.

"On behalf of our patients, I want to express our gratitude to Dr Liang and the Goh Lee Hiang Memorial Fund for their love in action. We find it easy to express love in words, but few have the care and compassion to express their love in action."