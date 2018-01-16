Xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook will have a charity concert on May 26

SINGAPORE - Local singer-songwriter Liang Wern Fook will helm a charity concert on May 26 at The Star Theatre.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Jan 16), the Singaporean xinyao pioneer, 53, said in Mandarin: "I had a concert three years ago, and was very happy with it. Initially, I didn't see the need to have another large-scale concert.

"But this year, I feel it was worth having another concert for a good cause. There are people, and animals, in need who can benefit from the funds raised."

The objective of the concert, titled Liang Wenfu Charity Concert 2018, is to spread warmth to those in need, he added. Dr Liang said that apart from himself, he has also invited other local and foreign singers as guest performers.

All ticket sale proceeds and funds raised will be donated to charities and non-profit organisations.

Forty per cent will go to the Public Free Clinic Society, which runs five free TCM clinics here, and another 40 per cent will go to HCA Hospice Care, the largest provider of home hospice care in Singapore.

Ten per cent will be donated to Voices for Animals, an animal welfare group actively involved in the rescue of dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and other domesticated pets, while the remaining 10 per cent will go to Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) Singapore, a Singapore-based organisation dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming stray and abandoned dogs.

Dr Liang, a Cultural Medallion winner, is known for his hit songs including Friendship Forever and Love's Refuge. He has also written hits for Cantonese and Mandarin pop stars such as Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Kit Chan and Stefanie Sun.

In 2015, he presented his first solo concert at The Star Theatre, for which tickets sold out in six hours, a first in Singapore for a local musician.

A second show was added due to popular demand, for which tickets were snapped up in less than two weeks.

In 2016, he released his first album of original material in 24 years, titled I Hear The Sound Of Dawn. He also penned a new song, Rainbow In Our Hearts, for last year's Chingay parade.

Mr Seow Ser Fatt, 58, president of Public Free Clinic Society, said: "We are very grateful for this support. With it, we will be able to provide more TCM services to those who need it."

Dr Tan Poh Kiang, 51, president of HCA Hospice Care, added: "We serve about 3,700 families every year, providing free services such as home-visits, grief counselling and more.

"On behalf of our patients, I want to express our gratitude to Dr Liang and the Goh Lee Hiang Memorial Fund for their love in action. We find it easy to express love in words, but few have the care and compassion to express their love in action."

The concert is produced by Ocean Butterflies Music, and its presenting sponsor is the Goh Lee Hiang Memorial Fund, which is dedicated to contributing to charitable causes in memory of the late Madam Goh Lee Hiang.

BOOK IT:

Liang Wenfu Charity Concert 2018

Where: The Star Theatre

When: May 26, 8pm

Admission: $80 to $2,000, from Sistic, available from next Tuesday (Jan 23), call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg. All donation tickets will be entitled to a 250 per cent tax deduction.