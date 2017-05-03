Wormrot become first Singapore band to perform at famous Glastonbury Festival

SINGAPORE - Local band Wormrot are set to become the first Singapore act at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival, which will be headlined by world stars such as Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Foo Fighters.

Wormrot are a three-man band that play the grindcore music scene, and they signed with prominent British metal record label Earache Records in 2010.

Wormrot are scheduled to perform on June 22, alongside punk band Extreme Noise Terror, British grindcore band Napalm Death, and Steve Ignorant's Slice Of Life.

Tickets to the festival - to be held from June 21 to 25 - are already sold out.

The Glastonbury Festival will unveil for the first time, a stage exclusively for metal, rock and punk acts. Earache Records is responsible for curating the line-up.

Wormrot have released three full-length studio albums under the label and have built an international following through extensive tours in Asia, Europe and the United States. This year marks a decade since the band formed in 2007.

On Tuesday (May 2), the band officially announced the news by dropping a poster image on their Facebook page to much fanfare.

Local fans who attended last year's 100 Bands Festival - a music event here which features all-Singapore acts - were treated to Wormrot's throbbing drumbeats, heavy guitar riffs and screaming vocals.

The band were originally scheduled to tour 10 states in the United States over the next month.

However, the tour was cancelled due to "the current political climate and numerous bands being turned away at the US customs" according to an apology posted by the band on their Facebook page.

A tour of Japan and South Korea remains scheduled for October this year.