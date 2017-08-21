Woman raped at Drake and Future concert sues rappers

NASHVILLE •The man said he was a concert venue staff member and could take the woman backstage to meet rappers Drake and Future.

But while they were heading there, he suddenly pushed her to the ground and "violently assaulted her, shattering her cellphone and causing severe physical and psychological injury".

This is according to the unidentified woman's lawsuit, filed last week, stating that the negligence of the rappers, among others, led to her rape at a Summer Sixteen concert in Nashville last year.

Suing for US$25 million (S$34.2 million), she claims that the man had outstanding warrants for assault at the time of the incident, People magazine reported.

She added that the venue, the touring companies, the company that took care of the security and the rappers should have known that hiring the man would "pose an unreasonable risk to others".

According to Poll Star Pro, Drake's Summer Sixteen tour is the highest grossing in hip-hop history.

He and Future helmed 54 shows that earned US$85 million.