Wolf Warriors 2 overtakes The Mermaid to become China's all-time box-office champion

A Wolf Warrior 2 poster in Beijing. The Chinese action film depicts the country's soldiers saving war-ravaged Africans from Western baddies.
Published
1 hour ago

SHANGHAI (AFP) - Wolf Warriors 2, which depicts Chinese soldiers saving war-ravaged Africans from Western baddies, has become the all-time box-office champion in China.

It has earned more than 3.4 billion yuan (S$680 million) since debuting on July 27, according to box-office tracker Maoyan.

The previous record holder was The Mermaid, a China-Hong Kong fantasy comedy that was released last year and had grossed 3.39 billion yuan.

Filled with special effects and explosions, Wolf Warriors 2 has the tagline - "whoever offends China will be hunted down no matter how far away they are."

Experts say the movie is riding a wave of patriotic fervour drummed up by the ruling Communist Party.

