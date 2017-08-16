Wolf Warriors 2 breaks into top 100 list of all-time grossing movies globally

SHANGHAI (AFP) - Fresh from shattering China's box-office record, patriotic blockbuster Wolf Warriors 2 has also become the first non-Hollywood film to enter the top 100 list of all-time grossing movies worldwide.

The plot of Chinese soldiers saving Africans from Western baddies powered the film to become the country's all-time top earner less than two weeks after its release.

That has now propelled the film onto industry monitor Box Office Mojo's all-time 100 list, where on Wednesday it knocked 1994's Forrest Gump from the No. 100 spot.

Box Office Mojo said Wolf Warriors 2 had grossed US$682.1 million (S$932 million) worldwide, nearly all of it in Chinese cinemas.

But it looked likely to climb still further up the list - latest figures from the official China Movie Data Information Network said Wolf had already raked in US$710 million in domestic sales as of Wednesday.

That would put it nearly another 10 places higher on Box Office Mojo's list which is headed by Avatar (2009) at US$2.7 billion, followed by Titanic (1997) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015).