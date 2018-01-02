Wolf Warrior 2 helps China box office leap forward

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's movie box office revenue rose 13.45 per cent last year to US$8.59 billion (S$11.5 billion), more than tripling the 2016 growth rate.

Foreign films won a larger share of ticket sales compared to the previous year, said Xinhua News Agency.

Domestic films accounted for 54 per cent of total box office, according to data from the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television.

Wolf Warrior 2 was the highest-grossing film last year.

Domestic films in 2016 accounted for 58 per cent of total box office.

China is the second-largest movie market globally after the United States, though it already has more screens after years of rapid expansion in theatre networks.

China added 9,597 screens last year to reach 50,776, the media regulator said.

That compares to just more than 40,000 in the US, according to data from US-based National Association of Theatre Owners.

.