Williams responds to Wahlberg's donation

LOS ANGELES • Michelle Williams has broken her silence on pay discrepancy in reshoots for All The Money In The World, after her co-star Mark Wahlberg said he would donate his US$1.5 million (S$2 million) salary to a fund dedicated to fighting pay inequity and harassment of women in Hollywood.

She had received a per diem of US$80 for 10 days of work while he negotiated a fee of US$1.5 million. Both are represented by William Morris Endeavor.

"Today isn't about me," Williams said in a statement to USA Today last Saturday. "My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice."

Wahlberg's donation will be made in Williams' name, after an outcry about the pay gap, which USA Today reported last Tuesday.

"Over the last few days, my reshoot fee for All The Money In The World has become an important topic of conversation," he said in a statement. "I 100 per cent support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5 million to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name."

William Morris Endeavor said it would also donate US$500,000 to the fund. The talent agency said in a statement that it was "committed to being part of the solution".

"The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a position of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap," the statement said.

Scenes from the movie, directed by Ridley Scott, had to be reshot after actor Kevin Spacey was accused by several men of making unwanted sexual advances and removed from the finished film.

Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey and Scott reassembled the cast in London to reshoot the scenes with a budget of US$10 million.

The film is about the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and his grandfather's refusal to pay a $17-million ransom.

Last Saturday, other actors expressed their support for Wahlberg's decision. Mark Ruffalo tweeted that the donation was "classy". Octavia Spencer also praised Wahlberg, calling the donation a "good thing to do".

NYTIMES, WASHINGTON POST