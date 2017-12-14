William and Harry in The Last Jedi

LONDON • Britain's Princes William and Harry joined the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in which the royal brothers both play small roles, on the red carpet at the film's European premiere in London on Tuesday.

The event, at the Royal Albert Hall, saw stars including Mark Hammill, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver surrounded by an honour guard of armour-clad stormtroopers.

Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, said the longevity of the franchise had seen his character make way for new stars. "It's like a bunch of kids rifling through my old toy box, playing with my toys... I love it!" he said.

The princes appear in the new film as stormtroopers, clad head-to-toe in the characters' signature white armour.

On Tuesday, they were greeted on the red carpet by robot character BB-8 and presented with souvenir stormtrooper helmets.

They filmed their parts during a visit to the set in Pinewood Studios near London last year. The movie is widely expected to top this year's global box office.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A BOX-OFFICE FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH