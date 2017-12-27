Will Smith fantasy thriller lacks magic

Cinemagoers have seen buddy-cop movies and television shows in which one cop is a weakling actor, a robot, a dog or a complete idiot, and the other a "normal".

In Bright, screenwriter Max Landis (the manga-inspired superhero movie Chronicle, 2012) imagines what it would be like if one of those leather-faced brutes from J.R.R. Tolkien's imagination cruised the streets of L.A. in a black-and-white car, with an unhappy human partner in tow and media attention is fixed on how the "diversity policing programme" is coming along.

It is a setting for an allegory about racism, perhaps, or a Neil Gaiman-style story about a city that is all asphalt and steel, but with magic existing on a hidden plane.

Bright is both these things, but, just to be safe, there is a third element: the realistic, ultra-violent police procedural.

This is where man's man director David Ayer - who helmed, some say destroyed, 2016 superhero movie Suicide Squad (also starring Will Smith), as well as the 2014 tank movie Fury and 2012 cop thriller End Of Watch - comes in.

Ayer being Ayer, many, many bodies fall to the ground, cleaved in two by man-made bullets and lightning bolts of elven magic.

Unlikely buddies Ward (Smith) and orc Jakoby (Edgerton) run a gauntlet of foes, both human and non-human, on one very exhausting night.

BRIGHT (M18) 117 minutes/Now showing on Netflix/3/5 Stars

The problem here is that when Smith is in your movie, it becomes a Will Smith movie rather than a movie about the idea of magic cops battling street thugs or a world dealing with the consequences of an epic orc-human battle that took place 2,000 years ago.

The actor handles his hard-boiled one-liners wonderfully ("Look at this face. This is not a prophecy face. This is a bad-night face," says a tired Ward to Jakoby after the orc suggests he might be protected by an ancient saying coming to fruition).

Perhaps the lack of world-building might be addressed in future movies as there is every sign that this is the start of a franchise. Here's hoping that, like The Lord Of The Rings films, the sequels are better than the original.