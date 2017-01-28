Why La La Land is turning into Blah Blah Land

WASHINGTON • When Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's La La Land won nearly universal praise from critics late last year as a delightful vestige of classic Hollywood musicals, you could practically feel the countdown start - when would the backlash begin?

It is hard to pinpoint when the narrative changed from "Oh, you must see La La Land" to "Well, La La Land wasn't that great".

But it seems that as more people watch the movie - as it has expanded from five theatres on Dec 9 to 1,865 theatres last weekend - public opinion is tilting towards the latter.

Not that it really matters: The film, which won seven Golden Globes, landed 14 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, tying with Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950) for the most nominations in history.

The mixed reactions to La La Land may have hit their peak last weekend, when Saturday Night Live aired a skit about a man (host Aziz Ansari) taken into police custody because he thought the movie was decent... but also boring.

The effusiveness over La La Land is now a punchline. Here is a guide to the backlash.

THE MOVIE IS A LITTLE DULL

The movie, which chronicles the love story of Sebastian (a jazz musician) and Mia (an aspiring actress), slows down as the characters embark separately on their respective careers. As the Observer puts it: "The movie sags badly in the middle, like a worn-out mattress that needs new springs. Months of separation... has a wearing effect on the film's trajectory while you patiently wait, hoping something will move the plot along."

GOSLING AND STONE ARE NOT EXCEPTIONAL SINGERS OR DANCERS

When it comes to singing and dancing, the two are nothing like the Hollywood stars of musicals to which La La Land is often compared.

"Director Damien Chazelle cited Singin' In The Rain (1952) as inspiration for the 2016 darling," Refinery29 wrote. "But Emma Stone is no Debbie Reynolds."

The Washington Post's Ann Hornaday wrote: "Neither is a particularly gifted singer or dancer. But that hardly matters in a film that sweeps them up as if carried by a swirling force of nature: They have the unforced grace of natural performers, lending an offhand rakishness to every step they take."

THE JAZZ ISSUE

Gosling's character, Sebastian, dreams of saving his beloved genre, which he feels is crumbling.

Music writers have some serious issues with how jazz is presented in the film, from Vulture's "La La Land is clueless about what is actually happening in jazz" to Slate's "La La Land may be a great movie about dreams, but about jazz, it's a muddle of cliches".

THE "WHITE SAVIOUR" ASPECT

Sebastian has been criticised for his "whitesplaining" of jazz, a genre that started in the black community.

"If you're gonna make a film about an artist staying true to the roots of jazz against the odds and against modern reinventions of the genre (from white musicians like, for example, American singer-songwriter Mayer Hawthorne), you'd think that artist would be black," MTV News wrote.

THE MOVIE'S OWN AWARD SEASON NARRATIVE

Spin magazine compares La La Land to American pop star Taylor Swift - it presents itself as an underdog, when, really, it is more powerful than almost anyone else.

The La La Land narrative has revolved around the idea that no one wanted to make the movie because it was a musical and an unknown quantity, which is quite risky in Hollywood.

However, many pointed out that musicals have been a popular concept lately, both on television and in film.

STONE'S CHARACTER

The movie delves more deeply into Sebastian's career aspirations and delivers a much more nuanced portrait of his journey, unlike Mia's.

The New Yorker said director Chazelle "turns Mia into an absolute cipher, giving her nothing whatsoever to talk about... Chazelle is interested in Mia not as a character or as a person, but as an ornament, a symbol of a kind of dream and a kind of success, and he puts her into his film empty, leaving her to be filled solely by the personality and the talent of Stone herself".

GOSLING'S CHARACTER

Some find him and his jazz obsession insufferable.

The Guardian deems Sebastian "every bad date you ever had", adding he is "a jazz snob, the kind whose response to a woman saying she 'hates jazz' is to tell her she's wrong and take her to a jazz club on every date thereafter. He is also, as a side note, often an actual jerk". PEOPLE

LOVING THE MOVIE (OR HATING IT) FOR THE WRONG REASONS

So, do people actually hate La La Land, or has it just committed the dreadful sin of becoming "too popular", particularly in the wake of its Golden Globes sweep?

"It's less simple snobbery than the logic of the Internet: Any film or book or album getting near-universal praise becomes a magnet for a fresh 'take' from online commentators or smart 'rethinking' by serious critics and scholars," Salon website theorised.

Or, is the positive response a reflection of 2016, a year that felt like a fever dream, and people are frantically trying to escape reality?

"The embrace of La La Land by critics and award-giving bodies alike, speaks more to a kind of desperation for a movie like La La Land than La La Land's own efficacy," Spin wrote.

It added: "Viewed in less apocalyptic times, I suspect its escapist qualities would fade."

WASHINGTON POST