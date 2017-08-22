Who can upstage the solar eclipse? Taylor Swift can

NEW YORK (WP) - Last Friday, Taylor Swift deleted all content from her social-media accounts. Her website went completely dark. Her fans could assume only that it meant she had hit the reset button to signal that new music was on the way.

Swift's next project is highly anticipated because she has not released any music since 2014.

Over the weekend, fans thought they had figured it out .

Swift was in a social-media blackout so that was like an eclipse... so she must be releasing music on Monday, during the solar eclipse. Not a bad theory.

And Swift, always the marketing genius, stoked the flames on Monday morning.

She broke her silence with a creepy 10-second video, which appeared to show a snake unfurling, interrupted by static.

Naturally, fans freaked out, not only because of the mysterious teaser but also because the snake is a significant symbol.

Last summer, Swift experienced backlash after Kim Kardashian posted a phone call between Swift and Kanye West, which appeared to show that Swift did, in fact, know that he was going to mention her in his controversial song Famous.

In response to Kardashian's video, Swift responded that she had been "falsely painted as a liar" - but many on the Internet still declared Swift a "snake".

The idea that the always self-aware Swift would use a snake to her advantage sent her devoted fan base into a frenzy.

Twitter went into overdrive making jokes about Swift trying to one-up a celestial event by making sure all attention was focused on the rollout of her new music.

As of Monday afternoon, it seemed to be working.

Although the eclipse was the top worldwide trending topic on Twitter, social media was primed for her new single, or album, or whatever she wanted to release.

Even though there were no more hints since the morning, no one seemed to mind.