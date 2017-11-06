When Jennifer Lawrence interviews Kim Kardashian

WASHINGTON • Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence guest hosted the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where reality star Kim Kardashian was a guest.

Lawrence, 27, a self-proclaimed fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, pulled no punches in asking Kardashian, 37, "deeply personal questions" last Thursday.

Among her inquiries - do she and her husband, rapper Kanye West, 40, fart in front of each other? ("I don't fart, what are you talking about?" Kardashian deadpanned.)

As it turns out, the two recently got to know each other pretty well.

Here are five things that emerged from the interview:

1 Lawrence got drunk with Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.

"I've never seen my mum more drunk in our lives," Kardashian said about Lawrence's recent trip to Jenner's mansion for dinner and drinks.

"I was way more drunk than your mum," Lawrence told her. "You take it easy on your mother."

Kardashian and West also attended the dinner, where Lawrence apparently asked Kardashian for gas relief medicine (hence the farting question).

2 If Kardashian was stranded on a desert island with her family, she would kill Khloe last.

Lawrence asked whom Kardashian would kill last if she were stranded on a desert island with her family.

"My kids?" Kardashian said.

"Oh, wow, I forgot children... now I feel guilty," Lawrence joked, before pivoting the question to include just Kardashian's famous siblings.

Kardashian said she'd kill Khloe last "because I feel like she might kill me".

"Well then, Khloe would actually be the one you'd have to kill first," Lawrence noted.

3 Rapper Kanye West can fall asleep pretty much anywhere.

Lawrence asked about the weirdest thing Kardashian's husband does.

"He falls asleep anywhere. He'll introduce me to people I've never met before and we'll be at a restaurant and he'll be, like, snoring at the table," Kardashian said.

4 The superstar couple are just like regular people.

"We are super normal," Kardashian told Lawrence before confessing that she and West watch the game show Family Feud every night before bed.

"Oh my god, that's, like, overly normal," Lawrence said. "I watch you guys to fall asleep."

Kardashian also said she gets really cold and wears socks to bed on a nightly basis.

5 Kardashian last talked to disgraced football star O.J. Simpson at a Miami nightclub.

Lawrence asked if Kardashian had spoken to Simpson, a long-time friend of her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, since he was released from prison last month.

"I haven't," Kardashian said, noting that she had not "talked to him in years".

"I think I saw him at a club, like, in Miami... maybe eight, nine years ago," Kardashian said, adding that she did talk to him then.

Did she ask him if he murdered his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman?

"No," Kardashian said. "I just never really go there. I have so much respect for his children. I feel like my mum and Caitlyn (Jenner) both say a lot about it and are really vocal. I just feel like, you know, his kids, it must be really hard so I just try to stay away from it."

WASHINGTON POST