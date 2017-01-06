Watch 5 local acts at the 2017 Laneway music festival

The seventh edition of the St Jerome's Laneway Festival will be held at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, on Jan 21.

This year, Singapore's biggest indie music event will feature 29 international and home-grown acts, performing on four stages.

The Straits Times looks at the five Singapore acts.

1. T-Rex

The band is rising fast in the live music scene here. T-Rex perform a wide array of genres, from post-rock to progressive metal to jazz. Their seamless switching and swapping of instruments adds to the entertainment factor during performances. Formed in mid-2015, the four-member band describes its sound as "eclectic, bombastic and multi-textural", which they have shown off at events such as Baybeats and the Mosaic Music Festival.

2. Sam Rui

The 20-year-old started singing and writing her own songs at 16, uploading videos and tracks online. Before Laneway, her biggest gig was in front of a 2,500-strong crowd as the opening act to local pop band The Sam Willows at The Coliseum in July last year. She plans to release her upcoming EP in February. Starting out with folk and indie-pop tunes, Rui now sings sensual, sassy R&B songs, and her transition proved that the latter genre is well and truly alive in Singapore.

3. Poptart

The team consists of the trio of DJs Jah, weelikeme and KiDG, and the latter two will be turning things up at Laneway. Starting out in 2004, Poptart parties have grown to become the longest-running idie/alternative rock night in Singapore, featuring a mix of indie rock, electro punk, indietronica, power pop and some guilty pleasures. In 2015, they started a residency at Club Kyo in Cecil Street. Poptart have appeared in local and regional festivals over the years, including Mosaic Music Festival and Baybeats.

4. Astreal

This four-member band was formed in 1992, and was one of the few local indie rock bands fronted by a female vocalist. Having played at events such as Zoukout and Baybeats, and also in clubs in the region, Astreal are known for their post rock and ambient rock sounds. With singer and bass player Ginette Chittick, the group is still going strong, after two albums and a three-year hiatus.

5. A/K/A Sounds

Her moniker is made up of the initials of her name Amanda Keisha Ang. The Singaporean DJ spins music that is mostly of the house, hip-hop and jungle genres, and her body of work includes playing alongside some of the world's most respected DJs. She has played at venues such as Zouk's Wine Bar at its old venue in Jiak Kim Street, andthe now defunct Butter Factory which used to be at One Fullerton. Currently, she is a part of Attagirl, an all-girl collective aiming to aspire and empower women in music and art, whether they are emerging or established artists.