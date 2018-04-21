Was Underwood's facial injury that serious?

ATLANTA • Did Carrie Underwood make a song and dance over her facial injuries? Ever since she fell at home in November, the country superstar had warned fans she "might look a bit different".

But for her much-hyped performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday - her first time in front of the cameras since the accident - she looked her usual glamorous self.

Interviewed later on radio station Sirius XM, Underwood said she truly did not know how things were going to end up, or if her face would heal properly.

She still has a scar, she said, though it cannot be seen when she has make-up on.

She said she decided to send a pre-emptive message to her fan club in January because she was worried that someone would snap a picture of her face in public while she was still healing.

"Someone's gonna creep up on me at the grocery store and people will be like 'What happened?' when they post it on Instagram," Underwood added.

So she sent the e-mail to her fans, which quickly made the rounds online and led to intense speculation about her face.

And really, she said, her main concern after the fall was the reaction from her three-year-old son Isaiah - but that turned out to be fine.

"I was worried he would be scared of me," she confessed.

"But now if I put make-up on, he's like 'Mummy, your boo boo's all gone.'"

WASHINGTON POST