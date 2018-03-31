Was actor Feldman stabbed over paedophilia claims?

LOS ANGELES • Corey Feldman believes he was stabbed on Tuesday because of his allegations of a powerful paedophile network operating in Hollywood.

The actor was in a car that had stopped at a red light when he said he was attacked.

Speaking to celebrity gossip portal TMZ, the 46-year-old said he found it "very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening a door and stabbing the person inside.

"Because, generally, if they're going to do that kind of an aggressive move, they're going to ask for a wallet at that point. They're going to ask for your car keys. They're going to ask for some kind of demand."

In the incident at about 10.45pm, Feldman said he was confronted by three men. One of them approached him - he was in the driver's seat - and stabbed him in the abdomen with "a long, sharp object".

But the police later said that no wounds were found on Feldman and that the encounter could have been a road-rage incident.