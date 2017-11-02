Warrant out for Rose McGowan to silence her?

WASHINGTON • Actress Rose McGowan, who has been one of the loudest and most persistent voices speaking out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, said on Monday a months-old warrant for her arrest on drug possession charges was an attempt to silence her.

According to the police, she left behind "personal belongings" that "tested positive for narcotics" on a flight that flew into Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan 20. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department said in a statement on Monday that, on Feb 1, it had issued the arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The police said they had tried to contact McGowan so she can appear in court in Loudoun County, Virginia, to respond to the charge. Her name has also been entered into a national law enforcement database.

She responded on Monday with an angry tweet, calling the warrant "a load of horse sh**". "Are they trying to silence me?" she said.

She did not elaborate on who might be trying to silence her or what they would be preventing her from saying - but others seemed to fill in the gaps.

If McGowan "would have taken that million dollars in hush money I'm quite sure this wouldn't even be a headline", writer Ashlee Marie Preston said in a tweet, retweeted by McGowan adding the word, "FACT."

McGowan, 44, became one of the leading voices against sexual abuse in Hollywood after an Oct 5 article in The New York Times alleged that Weinstein, 65, one of Hollywood's most powerful producers, used his position to sexually harass and assault women he encountered through his work. She was one of the women listed in the article.

She was the keynote speaker last Friday at a women's conference in Detroit, where she urged attendees to speak out on sex assault.

WASHINGTON POST, REUTERS