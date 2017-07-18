Want to take a chance on Gillian Anderson playing agent 007?

LONDON (Reuters) - With a woman - Jodie Whittaker - set to take on the role of sci-fi TV character Dr Who for the first time in 54 years, British betting companies on Monday cut the odds on a female taking up another iconic fictional role - James Bond.

Two major betting firms shortened their odds on a female James Bond - with Gillian Anderson, best known for her role in The X-Files, the favourite among the bookmakers.

Said a Paddy Power spokesman: "We've certainly been shaken and stirred by the news and have already significantly cut the odds on X-Files star Gillian Anderson to be 007."

To date, there have been seven actors playing Bond in 26 films dating back to 1962.

Daniel Craig has reportedly agreed to return for another movie.

"It would certainly shake and stir things up if James Bond became Jane Bond; however, at this stage, it remains an outside chance," said a Ladbrokes spokesman.