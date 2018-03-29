Walmart pulls Cosmopolitan from checkout lines

NEW YORK • The National Centre on Sexual Exploitation in the United States had alleged that Cosmopolitan magazine's "hypersexualised and degrading article titles" encourage pornography and other offences.

On Tuesday, the advocacy group celebrated a victory, tweeting that Walmart would no longer stock the magazine at checkout aisles in its 5,000 stores in the US.

Instead, Cosmopolitan will be put in the magazine racks.

A Walmart spokesman said the move was primarily a business decision made by the company, but "the concerns raised were heard".

Cosmopolitan, according to a USA Today report, rolled out content about sex - among other lifestyle topics - in 1965 when editor Helen Gurley Brown steered the once family-oriented magazine into one for single women.