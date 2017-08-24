Wahlberg is world's highest-paid actor

LOS ANGELES • Mark Wahlberg was named the world's highest-paid actor on Tuesday, on an annual Forbes magazine list that highlighted a huge disparity between male and female Hollywood stars.

The 46-year-old earned an estimated US$68 million (S$93 million) over the past 12 months, thanks to the movies Daddy's Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers "may have scored a miserable 15 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the lowest gross of the franchise to date, but Wahlberg need not worry - fixed compensation means he benefits even when movies don't do well", said Forbes.

He knocked last year's leader Dwayne Johnson (US$65 million) into second place.

Forbes estimates earnings, before taxes and management fees, from movies, television and commercial endorsements.

The Forbes list again highlighted Hollywood's gender pay gap.

Oscar-winner Emma Stone topped the list of actresses published last week with a relatively modest US$26 million.

The magazine said the 10 highest-paid leading men earned a combined US$488.5 million before tax in the June 2016-June 2017 scoring period, nearly three times more than the US$172.5 million earned by the top 10 scoring women.

Forbes attributed the disparity to the prevalence of superhero and action blockbusters that earn big bucks at the box office for Hollywood studios, but tend to have fewer leading roles for women.

Vin Diesel, who co-stars with Johnson in the Fast And Furious franchise, came in third on the men's list with US$54.5 million, just ahead of Adam Sandler, who made US$50.5 million, largely because of a deal with Netflix that allows him to produce his own movies.

Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, still hugely popular in China, came in fifth with US$49.5 million.

Robert Downey Jr (US$48 million), Tom Cruise (US$43 million) and Bollywood kings Shah Rukh Khan (US$38 million), Salman Khan (US$37 million) and Akshay Kumar (US$35.5 million) rounded out the top 10.

Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp, who for years has been among the top five paid actors, did not make the top 20 this year, Forbes said.

He is currently embroiled in a bitter lawsuit with his former business managers, who have detailed what they describe as his lavish spending habits.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS