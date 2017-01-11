Vin Diesel premiere's action 'threequel' in London

LONDON (REUTERS) - Vin Diesel marked his return to the xXx franchise at the European premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in London on Tuesday night (Jan 10).

Diesel, who is also known for the Fast & Furious movie series, first appeared as crime fighting government agent Xander Cage in 2002's xXx.

He skipped the sequel xXx2: The Next Level, which was led by Ice Cube and Willem Dafoe, but has now made a comeback in the third instalment.

Actresses Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Deepika Padukone join the revamped cast of Return Of Xander Cage which also includes established martial arts stars Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa and Michael Bisping.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage begins it global theatrical rollout from Jan 18.