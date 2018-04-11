Village People to play at Sevens

Rugby fans, be prepared to bust out the YMCA dance routine.

American disco icons Village People are set to headline the gig offerings that will be part of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens taking place at the National Stadium on April 28 and 29.

The group, also known for their costumes and other evergreen 1970s songs such as In The Navy and Go West, are set to entertain fans at the stadium before the Rugby Sevens finals on the second day.

Village People played their 40th anniversary show at Marina Bay Sands last year. The line-up for their upcoming appearance includes founding member Victor Willis, better known as the one who dresses as a policeman.

The other members are Angel Morales (the Native American), Jeffrey Lippold (the man dressed in leather), Chad Freeman (the cowboy), Sunny Earl (the soldier) and James Kwong (the construction worker).

In an e-mail interview, a group spokesman said that having Willis back in the group's rotating line-up is significant as he is the original voice behind the band's popular songs.

"Victor also wrote the Village People hits like Macho Man, In The Navy, Go West and YMCA. So fans will now hear the story behind the iconic hits and how they were written as only Victor can tell as the writer."



Village People's founding member Victor Willis (fourth from left) is part of the line-up performing on April 29. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB



The spokesman adds that they are looking forward to putting on a memorable show for their generation-spanning fan base.

"The songs are still popular because they tell stories people can relate to. Our audience is young and old. We are always amazed at how little kids continue to be introduced to our music."

BOOK IT / HSBC SINGAPORE RUGBY SEVENS WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive WHEN: April 28 and 29 ADMISSION: From $25. Go to www.singapore7s.sg/home

There are more live music performances taking place at the Singapore Sevens' Fun Zone situated at the 100 Plus promenade that encircles the National Stadium.

These gigs will feature seasoned home-grown acts such as pop-rock duo Jack And Rai, club veterans Jive Talkin', multilingual seven-piece band Too Much Drama and percussion troupe Samba Masala.

The tournament, touted as the biggest rugby event in South-east Asia, is set to attract 55,000 fans from around the world.

Featuring rugby stars from countries such as defending series champions South Africa, Olympic champions Fiji as well as New Zealand, the Singapore Sevens is the eighth stop of the 10-leg World Rugby Sevens Series.

Rugby fan Thomas Whitcher is looking forward to seeing Village People perform songs he listened to in discos back in his school days.

The 34-year-old research fellow at National University of Singapore, who hails from London, says: "It will be fun. I think having the concerts is a very good idea, it gives people something else to look forward to. Back in England, if you go to a football game, you don't get anything other than a pint."