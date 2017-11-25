Vicki Chen, 14, up for Golden Horse award

TAIPEI • Can Vicky Chen, 14, make history tonight at the Golden Horse film awards?

She could end up as the youngest winner of the Best Actress prize for her role in Angels Wear White, directed by China's Vivian Qu.

She plays a runaway who witnesses a sexual assault and struggles between her conscience and saving her job by staying quiet.

Chen is also up for Best Supporting Actress in Taiwanese director Yang Ya-che's thriller The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful, in which she takes on the role of an upper-class heiress in a family gripped by dark political and business intrigues.

Fans of Japanese-Taiwanese actor Takeshi Kaneshiro - who nabbed his first Best Actor nomination - will also hope that he can triumph.

Kaneshiro, 43, stands out for his role as a lovelorn bar owner in comedy See You Tomorrow.

He is up against Taiwanese actor Kaiser Chuang (Who Killed Cock Robin) as well as Chinese actors Huang Bo (The Conformist), Tumen (Old Beast) and Tian Zhuangzhuang (Love Education).

Industry veteran Sylvia Chang, 64, from Taiwan, is up for multiple prizes for romance film Love Education. She is in the race for Best Actress, Best Director and Best Original Script.

The other Best Actress nominees are Hong Kong's Kara Hui (The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful), Taiwan's Shu Qi (The Village Of No Return) and Ivy Yin (The Island That All Flow By).

The contenders for Best Feature Film are The Great Buddha+, Free And Easy, Love Education, Angels Wear White and The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful.

The Lifetime Achievement Award this year will go to veteran Taiwanese actress-producer Hsu Feng.

The two-time Golden Horse award-winning actress shot to fame for her role in the 1971 film, A Touch Of Zen.

Golden Globe award-winning actress Jessica Chastain is among the prize presenters in the ceremony hosted by entertainer Matilda Tao. Singaporean singer J.J. Lin will also perform at the event.