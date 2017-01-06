Veteran Indian actor Om Puri dies at 66 after a heart attack

Veteran Indian actor Om Puri has died at age 66.

Indian media reports say that his death was due to a heart attack, and that he was found in bed at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai.

While he starred mainly in Bollywood films, he was also part of crossover efforts such as The Hundred Foot Journey (2014) starring Helen Mirren, and British comedies East Is East (1999) and West Is West (2010). He also had a cameo in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi (1982).

The actor was awarded the title of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in 1990, and given an honorary OBE (Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to the British film industry in 2004.

Reactions to his death have poured in from film industry counterparts and even the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted: "The Prime Minister condoles the passing away of actor Om Puri & recalls his long career in theatre & films."

