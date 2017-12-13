Varied mix for Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES • Golden Globes voters nominated a wide mix of movies on Monday, pulling smaller dramas such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri deeper into the Oscar race, throwing support to Ridley Scott's last-minute effort to erase Kevin Spacey from All The Money In The World and embracing diversity among the nominees.

But there were also prominent snubs. The Big Sick, which was expected to get Globes love in the comedy and screenplay categories, was completely ignored. And among television shows, Veep and Transparent were unexpectedly not invited.

The largest number of movie nominations - seven - went to Guillermo del Toro's fantasy The Shape Of Water, including for Best Drama, Director, Actress (Sally Hawkins), Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer) and Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins).

Close behind with six apiece were The Post, a Watergate-era drama directed by Steven Spielberg about the struggles of publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep, a Best Actress nominee) to lead The Washington Post; and Three Billboards, about a mother (Frances McDormand, another Best Actress nominee) who pushes the local authorities to investigate her daughter's murder.

All of those films come from 20th Century Fox, which led film companies with 27 nominations, including 15 from its Fox Searchlight speciality label.

The other nominees for Best Drama were Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan's World War II epic, and the romance Call Me By Your Name.

Long seen as the most unserious stop on the awards circuit, the Golden Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of mostly freelance journalists, only 89 of whom vote.

The top prizes are split into dramatic and comedic categories, often in confounding ways.

The satirical horror film Get Out was nominated in the Best Musical or Comedy category. (Its backers at Universal submitted it there, hoping to improve its chances, creating an Internet brush fire last month.)

It will compete against the P.T. Barnum musical The Greatest Showman; the figure-skating dark comedy I, Tonya; the movie-about-a-movie The Disaster Artist; and Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age comedic drama Lady Bird.

But the Oscar voters (some 8,400) cannot help but pay attention to the Globes. The 75th Globes ceremony will be hosted by Seth Meyers and broadcast live on Jan 7. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce Oscar nominations on Jan 23.

Because the press association gives prizes for Best Drama and Comedy, Hollywood often looks to directing nominees for clues about what film truly rose to the top at the Globes. Joining Spielberg, Nolan and del Toro were Martin McDonagh, who wrote and directed Three Billboards, and Scott, who reshot portions of his kidnapping thriller All The Money In The World after one of its original stars, Spacey, became embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal.

The Oscar race, the first in nearly 30 years without producer Harvey Weinstein pulling strings, has been a free-for-all, with The Post, Dunkirk, Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird and others jockeying for position.

