Vanity Fair under fire for a video saying that Hillary Clinton should 'take up knitting'

NEW YORK - Vanity Fair has apologised after drawing flak for remarks suggesting that Hillary Clinton should "take up knitting"instead of running for office again.

In a video titled "6 New Year's Resolutions for Hillary Clinton", staff members of the American magazine had a list of suggestions aimed at Clinton, who lost the presidential election to Donald Trump last year.

One says she should "take up a new hobby in the new year: volunteer work, knitting, improve comedy - literally anything that will keep you from running again".

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Other suggestions include "start working on your sequel to your book, What Happened: What the Hell Happened" and taking more photos in the woods "because how else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?"

Peter Daou, former aide to Clinton and John Kerry, jumped to her defence. "So Vanity Fair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at Hillary Clinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States," he tweeted.

So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States.



Now #CancelVanityFair is moving. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted: "Stop telling women what the f-ck they should do or can do. Get over your mommy issues."

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017

In a statement four days after the video was published, the magazine said that the video was an attempt at humour that regrettably "missed the mark".

But even its apology drew flak - from the White House no less.

"Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologising for the minor hit they took at Crooked H[ILLARY]," [/ILLARY]US President Donald Trump tweeted.

Anna Wintour "is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!", he added.

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

Wintour, however, is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. But she serves as the artistic director of Conde Nast, the parent company which publishes both titles.