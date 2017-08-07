Usher faces STD lawsuit

LOS ANGELES • Three people said they had sex with American R&B singer Usher without knowing he has a sexually transmitted disease.

The trio - two women and a man - have engaged celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom, who intends to file a lawsuit in California.

Last Friday, she said in a statement that she would hold a press conference today in New York City, where one of the female accusers would tell her story. The other two, she added, want to remain unidentified for now. The incidents occurred after 2012, USA Today noted.

In another report carried by Radar Online, Usher was said to have settled with a former lover in 2012 over similar allegations of not revealing his health status. He reportedly paid US$1.1 million (S$1.5 million) to the woman.

In the latest case, it is not known if any of the trio had contracted the sexually transmitted disease.

Under California law, a person who knows he has such an ailment must disclose the fact to a sexual partner.