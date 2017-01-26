US television icon Mary Tyler Moore 'in grave condition' in hospital, says TMZ

LOS ANGELES - American television icon Mary Tyler Moore is reportedly in a "grave condition" at a hospital in Connecticut.

Family members of the 80-year-old actress are said to be travelling to the undisclosed hospital to say their goodbyes due to her condition being "so grim", celebrity gossip website TMZ reported.

A source told TMZ that Moore has been on a respirator for more than a week.

Moore shot to stardom as a suburban housewife in 1960s comedy The Dick Van Dyke Show.

She went on to play the role as Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore show from 1970 to 1977.

The TV icon has had a long battle with diabetes and underwent brain surgery in 2011, according to reports.

Doctors recommended she go under the knife after monitoring her condition for “some time”.

The treatment was to remove a meningioma, which is a tumour in the membranes that cover the brain.

In 2004, she also revealed that she had undergone several laser surgeries to help treat her deteriorating vision.

She considered the "splotchiness and dimming" in her eyes as a problem.