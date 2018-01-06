The Flash star Thomas Grant Gustin denies marriage rumours

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Television series actor Thomas Grant Gustin, 28, better known as Barry Allen or Flash the super­hero, denied marriage rumours with his fiancee Andrea Thoma, 29, a physical therapist who is half-Kadazan, reported RAP, the entertainment pullout of Harian Metro.

Gustin said his visit to Andrea's hometown was to get to know her family members better.

"There is a report claiming that I held a closed-door marriage ceremony but this is untrue.

"We observed a symbolic customary Kadazan traditional wedding ceremony as a sign of respect to the elders. We have yet to get married. We are happy in Sabah," he said.

The couple's visit to Sabah has created much buzz after an Instagram post of him and his fiancee, with a small building in the background, was uploaded recently.

Netizens poured congratulatory messages to the couple and wished them happiness for sharing the news.

They are expected to get married in the United States this year.