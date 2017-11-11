Urban releases feminist ballad

WASHINGTON • On Wednesday, country singer Keith Urban released Female, a ballad about respecting women that was inspired by the recent flood of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Female, written by hitmakers Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman, was penned shortly after the New York Times story that detailed the accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Urban, the husband of actress Nicole Kidman, said he heard it the next day and it was "instant love".

After Female was released, there was a sharply divided response on social media. Some people, especially those in the country industry, loved it and called it "a game changer" and "bold". Other takes ranged from "mansplaining" to "atrocious" - particularly with regards to the chorus, which ticks off descriptions of women ("Sister, shoulder, daughter, lover...secret keeper, fortune-teller, Virgin Mary, scarlet letter".)

WASHINGTON POST