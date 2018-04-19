Unsparing portrait of illness and recovery

REVIEW / DRAMA

JOURNEYMAN (NC16)

93 minutes/Now showing/4 stars

The story: Matty Burton (Paddy Considine) is a middleweight boxing champion who wants to quit the game for the sake of his family. But he will retire only after one last big-money match, the outcome of which shatters his dream of a happy home life.

Movies about people who recover from a catastrophic medical problem are nearly always biographical.

That "based on a true story" stamp gives the film its right to exist, as if it were impossible for audiences to find uplift and hope in a made-up story.

Never mind that in most of these re-enactments (starring an actor a thousand times more good-looking than the actual subject), facts are cherry-picked, then heavily embroidered.

All that effort is done to make the survivor of a bombing (Stronger, 2017) or car crash (Bleed For This, 2016) be more likeable or heroic. Who wants to see a jerk survive a brush with death?

In this entirely fictional character study, Matty (Considine) is a creation that will test the audience's sympathies. He is a nice guy, if a little hubristic, as all champions have to be. But one traumatic head injury later - without giving too much of the story away - audiences will find that pity goes only so far.

From comedy (The World's End, 2013) to science fiction (The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016), Considine has done it all.

He is "that guy", a character actor whose face is immediately familiar even if his name is not.

This is his second outing as a writer-director. His first was Tyrannosaur (2011), also a portrait of a man damaged by a life of violence.

Considine's portrait of illness and recovery is unsparing and stark and it goes where other true-life stories do not, or cannot go.

For example, Matty's trauma does not give him a grit-your-teeth-and-push-on resolve worthy of admiration, nor does it grant him a charmingly bitter sense of humour.

Quite the opposite happens. But Considine's finely textured performance exposes the humanity in a husk of a human being.

But at least half the heavy lifting is done by Jodie Whittaker, playing Matty's wife Emma. She is more than the standard-issue long-suffering wife, nor is she a proxy for the audience. In Whittaker's hands, she is a reminder of everything the damaged boxer has lost and needs to find again.