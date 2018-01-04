Underwood says she may look different after 'gruesome' injuries

ATLANTA • Carrie Underwood has warned fans she "might look a bit different" after "gruesome" injuries.

In mid-November, the country star fell on the stairs outside her Nashville home. Her publicist said injuries included a broken wrist as well as cuts and abrasions.

Underwood tweeted an update at the time to her eight million followers. "Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well," she said, and jokingly added: "I'll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on."

However, on New Year's Day, she sent a letter to her fan club members, saying: "There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about...

"It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

Underwood, 34, explained that in addition to her broken wrist, she injured her face.

"I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery on the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40-50 stitches in," she wrote, referring to her husband, hockey player Mike Fisher.

"Now here we are seven weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not looking quite the same.

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood wrote.

"I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

WASHINGTON POST