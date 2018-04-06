Underwood is back

Published
39 min ago

LOS ANGELES • Carrie Underwood is ready to face the world again in public and is back at work.

In November, the country music singer stumbled on the steps of her house, landing her in hospital and requiring more than 40 stitches to her face.

On Wednesday, People magazine reported that the 35-year-old had posted a black-and-white photo on her social media accounts of herself inside a music studio.

She had kept a low profile for months. In January, she posted: "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2018, with the headline 'Underwood is back'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online