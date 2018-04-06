Underwood is back

LOS ANGELES • Carrie Underwood is ready to face the world again in public and is back at work.

In November, the country music singer stumbled on the steps of her house, landing her in hospital and requiring more than 40 stitches to her face.

On Wednesday, People magazine reported that the 35-year-old had posted a black-and-white photo on her social media accounts of herself inside a music studio.

She had kept a low profile for months. In January, she posted: "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well."