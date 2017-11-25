Uma Thurman says #metoo

NEW YORK • Uma Thurman finally vented her anger at Harvey Weinstein, who produced her Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction movies.

On Thursday, the actress posted on Instagram: "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I'm glad it's going slowly - you don't deserve a bullet."

Earlier this month, she had told entertainment show Access Hollywood that she was not ready to comment on the sexual allegations directed at powerful figures - from director Brett Ratner to actor Kevin Spacey.

"I don't have a tidy soundbite for you because I am not a child and I have learnt that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself.

"So, I've been waiting to feel less angry and, when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."

That moment came on Thursday.