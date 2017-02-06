UFM100.3 DJs go live on app

Get to know more than just the voices of the DJs of Chinese radio station UFM100.3 - watch them live in action on streaming app Rings Live.

The DJs, such as Carine Ang and Chang Cheng Yao, will share their personal tastes in music, movies and food. Some of them have also used the platform to display talents in baking , singing and comedy that they appreciate.

" It's a way for listeners to see a different side of our radio DJs," says Ang, 42, who is also UFM100.3's programme director.

She was speaking recently when the UFM100.3 radio DJs gathered for a mass live broadcast on Rings Live at a restaurant in PoMo shopping mall.

The DJs have been creating content on the app since November, when a collaboration was formalised among Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore-headquartered entertainment company mm2 Asia and Singapore-based live streaming app company Rings.TV.

The mobile application, which has been downloaded by 165,000 users since its launch in January 2015, is a platform for live streaming of events, concerts, press conferences and exclusive content.

Its live broadcasts provide a two-way connection between the audience and the radio DJs.

Chang, 29, enjoys the immediacy of engaging with audiences who leave real-time comments during the show.

He says: "It feels like the audience is seated right in front of me. I can chit-chat with them and they will reply by leaving comments. Sometimes I play deduction games and audiences will try to guess the answer."

He goes live at 11pm on weeknights. Putting a face to the radio voice has helped him expand his fanbase, he says.

At an event he attended last month, six of his fans turned up to support him. One of them is Mr Wilson Tan, 37, who is in between jobs.

He says: "I tune into Cheng Yao's broadcast every night. I enjoy the interaction with the DJ and fellow viewers. We are like one big family."

The radio DJs - along with other staff members of the station - also have to scout for talented individuals to groom into Rings Live broadcasters.

So far, the stable of 80 broadcasters includes chefs, make-up artists, photographers, musicians and even a cat.

Home-grown crooner Jin An, 26, now sings and strums the guitar to a live audience from her room on her weekly shows, after UFM100.3 assistant marketing manager Lim Dengli spotted the singer promoting her debut album last year.

The rookie singer, whose full name is Cheng Jin An, says: "Live streaming is in trend. It gives me more exposure, it is a platform to reach out to audiences. It is also a challenge to perform live, yet in a casual setting. It's really fun."

