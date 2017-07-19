U2 challenge claim that their Fly song was inspired by British songwriter's work

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Irish rock group U2 are seeking to throw out a lawsuit by a British songwriter who claimed that a song on their album Achtung Baby was inspired by one of his works.

In a filing with a court in Manhattan, U2 said ordinary listeners would find that their song The Fly and Paul Rose's 1989 instrumental Nae Slappin sound "nothing alike".

U2 also questioned why Rose waited until February to sue, saying "nothing about The Fly has changed in the quarter century since it was released".

Rose has said that he is seeking at least US$5 million (S$6.8 million) in damages.