U2 challenge claim that their Fly song was inspired by British songwriter's work

Bono (centre), the Edge (left) and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during their concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.
Bono (centre), the Edge (left) and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during their concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
39 min ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Irish rock group U2 are seeking to throw out a lawsuit by a British songwriter who claimed that a song on their album Achtung Baby was inspired by one of his works.

In a filing with a court in Manhattan, U2 said ordinary listeners would find that their song The Fly and Paul Rose's 1989 instrumental Nae Slappin sound "nothing alike".

U2 also questioned why Rose waited until February to sue, saying "nothing about The Fly has changed in the quarter century since it was released".

Rose has said that he is seeking at least US$5 million (S$6.8 million) in damages.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice