Two books on Harry Potter to be published

LONDON • Harry Potter is casting a wider spell. The Hogwarts universe is set to expand by two books, published in conjunction with a British Library event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the magical series.

The exhibition, A History Of Magic, featuring the two books, will be held from October to February, British publishing house Bloomsbury announced on Tuesday.

Readers of Harry Potter: A History Of Magic - The Book Of The Exhibition can explore the curriculum at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Potter's wizardry school, which includes astronomy and care of magical creatures.

Mystical subjects, including unicorns, alchemy and ancient witchcraft, will be explored in Harry Potter - A Journey Through A History Of Magic.

The books, both by the British Library, include sketches and manuscript pages from author J.K. Rowling and artefacts from the archives at the library.

June 26 marked 20 years since the release of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, the first of seven Potter books in a series that has sold 450 million copies in 29 languages and also sparked a lucrative movie franchise.

REUTERS