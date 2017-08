SINGAPORE - Season 7 of Game Of Thrones concluded on Monday (Aug 28) with the longest episode in the entire series, clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

It was titled The Dragon And The Wolf.

Six episodes have been planned for Season 8, which reportedly starts shooting in October.

A selection of spoiler-free reactions on Twitter suggest that fans are happy with the finale - and are digging themselves in for the long wait till the next one.

Literally me at the end of the episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Xfzm8cfOiq — Tara Vaporidis (@TaraVaporidis) August 28, 2017

If #GameOfThrones didn't just prove that is the best show ever idk what else they could do seriously that episode was the best episode ever — Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) August 28, 2017

When it dawns on you that we have to go 2 years without #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VzsZClXfkE — Ari FN Gold (@ELROYJETSONE) August 28, 2017

praying that i stay alive and healthy so I can watch season 8 of #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/b1CFH6EKKf — c🌹 (@clxeox) August 28, 2017