Twitter boo-boo for Burberry at Bafta awards

LONDON - British fashion house Burberry made a fashion faux pas at the Bafta awards on Sunday, and was forced to apologise to two actors it mixed up.

The company tweeted a picture of actor Riz Ahmed on the red carpet, and wrongly captioned him as Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner Dev Patel.

"Celebrating the #EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom made navy tuxedo," read the tweet, with a picture of Ahmed instead of Patel, who won for the film, Lion.

Twitter users were soon retweeting the image, and calling Burberry out for its embarrassing error. The fashion house deleted the image.

I know @Burberry it's very difficult they're both brown men with facial hair. One is in 'Lion' and the other was in 'Four Lions' 7 yrs ago🙃🙃 https://t.co/iBtfOHKWRv — Saima 🤔 (@SaimaFerdows) February 13, 2017

Yet another example of "people of colour all looking the same" @Burberry you should be ashamed of yourself.Unbelievable! #burberry #DevPatel https://t.co/sD3UVgOStV — Syrus Lowe (@SyrusLoweDown) February 12, 2017

"We apologise unreservedly for the incorrectly titled pictures of Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed posted late last night. This was a mistake that should not have happened and was corrected immediately," a spokesman told Mashable.

"We have apologised directly to Dev and Riz. We are checking our processes to make sure this doesn't happen again."

It sent out two new tweets, this time with the right caption for the same photo of Ahmed, and another one for Patel.

Celebrating the #EEBAFTAs in London this evening, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Winner #DevPatel wears a @Burberry custom made navy tuxedo pic.twitter.com/pj6Fwy8XCm — Burberry (@Burberry) February 12, 2017