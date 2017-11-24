Tupac's death certificate, Dylan's lyrics up for sale

Lots including Tupac's death certificate and Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics go on display ahead of their sale next month.
Published
41 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - An online auction offering over 1,100 celebrity memorabilia kicked off on Wednesday (Nov 22), including many unique items linked to late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Offered by online auction site GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, the top lots include the rapper's original death certificate from when he was murdered in 1996.

Other top lots include a human skull signed by surrealist artist Salvador Dali, a collection of Madonna's first known nude photographs, and handwritten lyrics of Like a Rolling Stone by Bob Dylan that the music legend wrote on a piece of paper in 2010, decades after the release of the song.

The estimated price of the lots vary between several hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars and interested buyers can place their bid on the website until December 1. 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch