Tsang sues to clear his name

Hong Kong actor-host Eric Tsang has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and has taken legal action to clear his name.

In a press conference held in Hong Kong yesterday, he said he has filed a lawsuit against Ms Grace Han - the former Asia-Pacific president of Ford Models - for claiming on Weibo that he had once sexually assaulted several young models, including one from her agency.

He also said that the viral online news reports of him raping former Hong Kong model Yammie Lam in the 1990s was "fake news".

In statements in Cantonese and then Mandarin, the 64-year-old said: "The Internet brings people a lot of convenience, but people have also used it by taking advantage of the innocence of netizens to write things that hurt others. After that, these people do not have to answer for their actions as well.

"Before, I would always choose not to engage these kinds of reports, because if I know I am innocent, then why should I respond and give them what they were looking for? But that is no longer the case in the Internet age. If you let these people get away with it, then Internet violence will only get worse and it will be even harder for the truth to be revealed."

He added that since legal action is under way, he will respond to the allegations only this one time and will not say anything more on the subject. No questions were taken from the floor.