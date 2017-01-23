Trump obsessed with me: Stewart

PARK CITY (Utah) • Twilight star Kristen Stewart said United States President Donald Trump was "obsessed" with her when he posted a series of tweets in 2012 attacking her for cheating on co-star Robert Pattinson.

Stewart, 26, responded for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival to Mr Trump's criticisms, made while he was still a reality star on NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice.

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago," she told entertainment magazine Variety's festival studio in Park City.

Mr Trump posted five tweets about the Hollywood couple in October and November of 2012 after the actress was caught cheating on Pattinson with Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) director Rupert Sanders.

Pictures of the embrace were made public, prompting Stewart to apologise for the "hurt and embarrassment" she had caused through the "momentary indiscretion".

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," Mr Trump tweeted on Oct 17. "She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again - just watch. He can do much better!"

The day after, he revealed he was "100 per cent certain" that Stewart would cheat again, adding "am I ever wrong?"

On Oct 22, he implored Pattinson to "dump Kristen Stewart", adding: "In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."

The couple remained together till May 2013, a month after Mr Trump's final tweet about Stewart - wishing her a happy birthday.

"At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference," Stewart said.

"But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you're right.' That was like a couple of years ago but, um, hey buddy, what's up?"

Stewart has premium billing at this year's festival with her directorial debut, the short film Come Swim.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE