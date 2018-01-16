Tributes pour in for The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan

SINGAPORE - Tributes are pouring in for The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, who died on Monday (Jan 15) in London. Here are some of them.

Her Cranberries bandmates Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan, and Fergal Lawler wrote on Twitter (@The_Cranberries): "We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal"

Irish president Michael D. Higgins released a statement saying: "It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O'Riordan, musician, singer and songwriter. Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.

"I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy's introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes. To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss."

British TV host James Corden wrote on Twitter (@JKCorden): "I once met Delores O'Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she's passed away today x"

British rock band Duran Duran wrote on Twitter (@duranduran): "We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time."

Irish musician Hozier wrote on Twitter (@Hozier): "My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family."

American indie pop group Foster The People wrote on Twitter (@fosterthepeople): "Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O'Riordan's death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer."