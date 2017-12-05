Tributes pour in for Bollywood screen icon Shashi Kapoor

Bollywood icon Shashi Kapoor died on Monday (Dec 4) after a long illness. He was 79.

His nephew Radhir Kapoor told the Press Trust of India news agency that the Indian film veteran had died in a hospital in Mumbai after several years of kidney problems.

As news of his death spread, many took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the celebrated actor and filmmaker.

Here's a look at some of them:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday evening that he was "saddened" by Kapoor's death.

He said: "Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come."

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor described Kapoor as "a great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome and with a name that was often confused with mine."

He was responding to a mix up made by Indian news channel Times Now, which had first tweeted his name by mistake when announcing Kapoor's death.

Tharoor said his office was flooded with calls of his supposedly serious ill-health.

He later retweeted Times Now's apology, saying: "No problem. Mistakes happen. Glad to be able to crack a smile at a tragic moment."

Various Bollywood celebrities also offered their condolences on Twitter.

Actor Aamir Khan wrote that it "is a sad day for us all", while actress Priyanka Chopra called it "an end of an era".

Khan described Kapoor as "not only a great star and a passionate filmmaker, but also a wonderful human being".

"His work has always given Indian audience great joy ... His contribution to the Indian theatre was huge," he said.

In his tribute, actor Hrithik Roshan thanked Kapoor for being an inspiration to the "next generation" of artistes.

He said: "In individual ways we all carry his greatness within us. He & his talent shall live on. And we shall forever celebrate it."

RIP Shashi Kapoor ji

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

